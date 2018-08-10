We only opposed tolled highway, says Penang CM

Members of the public hold up placards in protest against the Pan Island link 1 project outside Penang’s State Assembly Building August 10, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that he was only against a toll being imposed on the Penang Outer Ring Road (PORR) before it was scrapped.

The Penang DAP chairman said he had remained steadfast to his principle to oppose tolls being imposed on any highways in Penang.

“This is why the three highways project by Zenith Consortium does not have tolls, which is in line with our principles. We have been consistent,” he said during a press conference after the legislative assembly was adjourned today.

Chow was responding to accusations by non-governmental organisations (NGO) that he had opposed PORR in 2002, and yet today he is pushing for the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) highway project to proceed.

The NGOs drew similarities between the PORR and PIL1 and accused Chow of trying to push through a project that was similar to PORR.

“The only similarity between the PORR alignment and PIL1 is Gottlieb Road. As I have explained, any consultant who wants to build an outer ring road from Gurney Drive will need to use Gottlieb Road,” he said.

He stressed that he had only opposed PORR based on two main points: The toll to be imposed and the findings in a Halcrow Report that stated PORR will not solve traffic congestion after five years.

“I questioned Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon on this but there was no response. At that time, the state government didn’t respond to my questions; not like now, we have to respond,” he said.

He denied ever opposing PORR being built and said this false accusation against him showed that the groups protesting against PIL1 have run out of ideas.

“Now they are using false allegations to claim I have changed my stance on this when it is not true,” he said.

He then showed a news article of the then Pakatan Rakyat state government approving a motion to demand for the RM1.5 billion PORR, RM2 billion Penang Monorail and RM1.2 billion Mengkuang Dam expansion to be reinstated by the federal government back in July 31, 2008.

“This proved that we have been consistent in our principles. We did not change our principles. We asked for the project to be reinstated in 2008,” he said.

This morning, resident associations and Penang Forum held a protest outside the state legislative assembly to oppose the PIL1 and call for the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) to be reviewed.

They claimed Chow and DAP had opposed PORR back then, but now had introduced PIL1, which is similar to PORR.

Both PORR and PIL1 were proposed to connect the northern side of the island with the southern side of the island.