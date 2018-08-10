Malindo Air inaugurates Kota Kinabalu-Singapore direct flight

Passengers on the inaugural Kota Kinabalu-Singapore flight are welcomed at Kota Kinabalu International Airport August 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 10 — Malinda Air today inaugurated its flight between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore, paving the way for daily flights of the airline between the two destinations.

The flight to Singapore will depart Kota Kinabalu at 9.15am and that from Singapore will leave the republic at 12.40pm. The flight time is two hours 25 minutes.

The airline is offering flight tickets from RM249 for economy class and from RM599 for business class.

The 65 passengers who flew into Kota Kinabalu at 3.25pm today on board a Boeing 737NG aircraft were welcomed by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai and several senior officials of the Sabah Tourism Board.

Speaking to reporters later, Datu Rosmadi said the Sabah government, through the ministry, welcomed the Singapore-Kota Kinabalu direct flight as it would help enhance the tourism industry in Sabah.

“Although the number of passengers on the first day today was only 65, I am confident the number will rise. We at the ministry will help to promote the flight,” he said.

He said it was hoped that Malindo Air would introduce more direct flights to Sabah in the future for the growth of the tourism industry which was important to the state. — Bernama