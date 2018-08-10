Why no public engagement on upcoming Bills? Suhakam asks Pakatan

Its chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs will table three Bills in Parliament in October. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has not done any public engagement on the draft Bills for planned laws, said the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today.

Its chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa will table three Bills in Parliament in October, which include the anti-discrimination, national harmony and reconciliation commission and racial and religious hatred Bills.

“Despite the new government’s claims of commitment to openness and transparency, Pakatan has not demonstrated any step to institutionalise a framework for meaningful public engagement in law-making,” he said in a statement.

He noted that the minister’s ignorance on the need for public and stakeholder consultations on these proposed laws was surprising.

“We reiterate that the public should be invited to give feedback on the draft Bills through online or other platforms for a fixed duration as in the case of many democracies around the world,” said Razali.

He noted there has been no opportunity to consider the compatibility of the proposed legislation with human rights, which is at odds with the government’s promise to make ‘Malaysia’s human rights record respected by the world’ (Buku Harapan Promise 26).

“We hope that this new government will not carry forward the negative past practices to ignore the need for stakeholder and public consultations in a democracy, and rush through legislation in Parliament,” he said.