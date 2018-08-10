Malaysia Automotive Institute, Indonesia Automotive Institute ink MoA on long-term collaboration

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Darell Leiking witnessed the signing of the MoA between the Malaysia Automotive Institute and the Indonesia Automotive Institute. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

JAKARTA, Aug 10 ― The Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI) and the Indonesia Automotive Institute (IAI) today inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to foster long-term collaboration for the development of the automotive industry.

The agreement formalises mutual collaboration and strengthens the strategic and working relationship between MAI and IAI, while focusing on the human capital and supply chain development, identification of market opportunities, automotive industry technology, quality enhancement, as well as research collaboration towards the development of the automotive industry in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The MoA was signed by MAI Chief Executive Officer Datuk Madani Sahari and IAI President, I Made Dana Tangkas and witnessed by the International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister, Darell Leiking and the Director General for International Industrial Access and Development, Ministry of Industry Indonesia, I Gusti Putu Suryawirawan.

IAI was stablished by Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry in May 2016 to spur development of the country's automotive industry. It functions similarly to the MAI, an agency under MITI.

Speaking at the MoA signing, Darell said the MoA should be seen as an early success for MAI and IAI.

“Indonesia has long been a close trading partner of Malaysia. From 2006-2017, bilateral trade improved significantly, almost doubling from the US$9.02 billion (RM36.8 billion) in 2006 to US$16.89 billion last year.

“The 2017 figure represents 4.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade, thus making Indonesia our 7th largest trading partner globally,” he said.

He added that moving forward, MAI and IAI must continue to support and facilitate partnerships between both countries.

Meanwhile, Madani said MAI and IAI would continue to support and facilitate partnerships between Malaysia and Indonesia through various developmental programmes.

“More programmes will be organised by MAI and IAI in exploring potential market opportunities towards greater business-to-business (B2B) cooperation between the automotive industry players in both countries,” he added. ― Bernama