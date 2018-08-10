Perak MB: MAPS theme park ticket prices should be reduced

A view of the entrance of Movie Animation Park Studios theme park in Ipoh May 30, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 10 — The ticket prices for the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) theme park here should be reduced, said Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said that he personally thought that the price reduction would be appropriate after one of the attractions in the park which is ‘DreamZone’ will be closed following the termination of the license agreement between Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd with DreamWorks Animation L.L.C.

Ahmad Faizal believed the termination of the agreement was a good move as it would enable MAPS to open the entire theme park to visitors.

“The decision will certainly facilitate (MAPS) to provide access to all the ready-made attractions so that visitors feel the tickets are worth buying.

“Now, many people are happy to enter MAPS because it is a beautiful place but do not feel the expenses are worth it,” he told reporters after launching the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Perak Branch Mukim Chiefs Union of Peninsular Malaysia here today.

The MAPS ticket prices without promotion are RM80 for adults and RM70 for children.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal called on authorities like the Fire and Rescue Department to conduct a thorough inspection of the hostel of Sekolah Menengah Agama Maahad Al Islah Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan that caught fire yesterday.

He said the inspection was necessary as yesterday’s fire was the third incident after the first fire in 2013 and the second time in July last year.

“There must be something wrong. An inspection must be made and if there is any problem we have to take action,” he said.

He also advised parents who sent their children to the tahfiz centres to work together with the school management to monitor school safety to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said he would look into the demands of the Mukim Chiefs Union in the state to enjoy entertainment allowance and telephone allowance.

“If we can afford it, the state government will provide it but to make the decision we have to consider the whole financial implications,” he said, while also asking the chiefs to play a more comprehensive role. — Bernama