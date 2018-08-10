Malaysia to take sepak takraw issue to arbitration panel

The Malaysian contingent will be submitting an appeal to the 2018 Asian Games Arbitration Panel if the country’s participation problem in sepak takraw regu event is not resolved by the organisers.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The Malaysian contingent will be submitting an appeal to the 2018 Asian Games Arbitration Panel if the country’s participation problem in sepak takraw regu event is not resolved by the organisers.

Contingent chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohamad Zabidi said the contingent would be putting in its appeal as soon as the panel was set up by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday.

“At the moment, there is no development on sepak takraw... We will submitting our appeal on August 14 and a decision is expected to be made immediately,” he told reporters after handing over the Jalur Gemilang to the national contingent to the championship at Dataran Perdana, Bangunan Perdana Putra today.

Malaysia’s participation in the men’s regu event was in a quandary after the national squad was not listed in the event which is a gold medal potential while Malaysia was listed in the team regu and team doubles events.

Abdul Azim said the national squad may withdraw from sepak takraw if the problem was not resolved but would first discuss with the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association before making a decision.

The Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2. — Bernama