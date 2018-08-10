Azizulhasni upset over factual errors in press statements

The national cyclist took to Instagram to express his frustrations yesterday. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — National elite cyclist Azizulhasni Awang is very upset over factual errors in two press statements issued by the president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation.

He was so upset that he resorted to voicing his dissatisfaction in his Instagram account.

When met by reporters after the national flag handing over ceremony to the national contingent to the 2018 Asian Games, Azizulhasni explained that he did not want to make things worse but was unhappy because the statements issued by Datuk Abu Samah Abdul Wahab put him in a bad light especially in the eyes of sponsors.

Yesterday, in his official Instagram account, Azizulhasniofficial, he had referred to the press statements titled “Azizulhasni sukar ke Sukan Olimpik 2020” and “Misi Selamatkan Azizul” (“Difficult path for Azizulhasni to the 2020 Olympics” and “Mission to Save Azizul), saying Abu Samah was wrong.

“I am not angry but was taken by surprise when not one but two press statements were issued (on me), after the second I called up Datuk Abu Samah myself. I was taken aback because there were factual errors.

“The president was not aware of the current Olympic Qualification System. So for me, as professional, if not sure of something better not to make any statements. We must make sure the facts given are correct.

“Journalists also much check that what they are writing is accurate. The impact is on my performance, career and credibility. My sponsors are also affected. That is why I came forward to make the clarification (on Instagram), not because I was angry or emotional,” he said.

Azizulhasni further explained that his Instagram posting was to point out the factual errors in news reports carried by a mainstream newspaper on August 5 and 7.

According to his Instagram posting ‘ENOUGH WITH THE NONSENSE’, Azizulhasni said: “I am disappointed of how our MNCF (Malaysian National Cycling Federation) president provided a false information and not aware with the current Olympic Qualification system plus using me as a scapegoat to get sponsorship money!.

“I personally called Abu Samah and request for his explanation on this matter. (And still another false statement today? I was surprised when he mentioned in our phone conversation that MNCF trying to get funds and sponsorship to be able to organise at least three Grand Prix races in Nilai Velodrome with the intention to help Azizul (me) to qualify to Olympic Tokyo 2020.”

“This should not have happened, more so, two weeks before I leave for the Asian Games these stories (with wrong facts) come out. By right the federation should be supportive and understand its athletes. We are now focusing 100 per cent on our physical and mental preparation, this is a critical time, the athletes must be in their best condition,” he added.

The 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia are scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. — Bernama