Transport Ministry defers container tariff hike to March 1, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that the revised container tariff at Port Klang will take effect on March 1 next year instead of September 1 this year.

“I have agreed to defer the second phase increase to March 1, 2019, giving more time for port users and other industry players to adapt and stabilise businesses to the soon-to-be-implemented Sales and Services Tax (SST) effective September 1,” Loke said in a statement.

He said the deferment was a clear indication that the government’s commitment is to ease the rakyat’s burden besides taking into consideration the impact of SST implementation on September 1, 2018.

“Port Klang Authority and the Terminal Operators, Northport and Westport, will continue their efforts to enhance port service levels and performance by further developing its facilities on a supply-driven basis.

“The Terminal Operators will also take all necessary steps to continue enhancing the services rendered towards making Port Klang’s vision which is to become Asia’s Preferred Logistics Hub and further elevate Malaysia’s standing as a maritime nation,” Loke said.

The increased container tariff by 30 per cent is being carried out in two phases.

The first phase of the 15 per cent tariff increase was implemented on November 1, 2015 and second phase of the 15 per cent tariff increase will now be on September 1 next year.