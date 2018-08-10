Kit Siang: Umno and BN also responsible for 1MDB corruption, not just Najib

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are also responsible for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal because they did nothing to save the country even when US Department of Justice (DoJ) described Malaysia’s corruption as “kleptocracy at its worst”.

Lim said the fact that Umno and BN leaders had helped former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to cover up the 1MDB corruption and money-laundering scandals means they too should be subjected to the same trials.

Lim was commenting on former Johor mentri besar Khaled Nordin’s remark recently that only Najib is on trial and not Umno, telling the party to move on.

“Umno and BN did nothing to purge Malaysia of the infamy of global kleptocracy. When will Umno and BN, who aided and abetted Najib to cover up the 1MDB kleptocracy, come out of their 3Ds condition: Denial, delusion and deception?” he asked.

Lim in his statement said all the ministers under BN during the last five years bear the same responsibility.

He added that any self-respecting, honest and patriotic prime minister would have issued a point-by-point rebuttal to such corruption claims.

“Najib has shown neither remorse nor contrition for the 1MDB kleptocracy.

“Any prime minister would have issued a rebuttal to his own country and refuted the allegation that Malaysia had become a global kleptocracy,” he said, adding that it’s a shame Najib had failed to do so.