Kepong MP: Ministry promises to look into alleged corrupt practices in KLSC management

Lim Lip Eng speaks during a press conference in Kepong August 10, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today said a discussion with Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim was held on the alleged corruption and cronyism practices in Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC) management.

The top management of Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) has been implicated in the alleged corruption and cronyism practices involving KLSC and Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

“So, for that, I’ve already talked to the deputy minister (Sim) and he promised me that drastic action will be taken if all these allegations are found to be true,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Lim said the allegations are not baseless.

“I think it has some grounds because, even our top Malaysian singer Michael Wong, has called off his concert due to unfair treatment and requirements when they tried to book a venue at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

“So, if this can happen to a top singer, this can happen to anyone who wants to book the venue at Bukit Jalil,” he said.

On July 30, PSM had refuted Wong’s claim about the high cost of renting the Axiata Arena indoor stadium.

PSM said the concert organisers had met with PSM’s staff to book the venue for Wong’s concert slated for next year.

“Our staff had informed the organisers of the rental rates as well as the use of the services of KLSC panel of contractors, which includes the stage preparations, audio and visual system, ticketing system, cleanliness, catering and more.

“The organisers were clear with the terms and conditions and did not have any negative response,” it said.