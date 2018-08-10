MCA to use own logo in Balakong race, but stays in BN

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — MCA said it has decided to use its own party emblem to contest the Balakong by-election, but did not plan to leave the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the decision was made by the central committee, who also consulted rank-and-file members on the matter.

“We have received overwhelming support from the grassroots to use the MCA emblem for the by-election,” he told reporters following the committee’s meeting at Wisma MCA.

Liow said candidates had already been shortlisted and would be announced as soon as possible, and that committee member Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun has been elected as the by-election’s campaign chairman.

However, he said MCA would not leave BN as it was not possible.

“How can MCA leave BN, since it is a founding member alongside Umno and MIC?” Liow said.

Rather, he said MCA and the Opposition coalition members are currently engaged in looking inwardly for the time being, so as to plan for and eventually implement internal reforms.

“One of the reasons why we are using our own emblem in the by-election is due to the response from the public.

“It is high time we open up to working with all parties that are not a part of PH, instead of limiting it to a few,” Liow said.

He expressed his confidence that given the setbacks encountered in the 14th general election, the eventual reforms will proceed on a strong footing.

“We have to readjust our own political role, and discard whatever historical baggage we have,

“Therefore, we call upon the residents of Balakong as well as other Opposition parties and members to support us in winning the by-election,” Liow said.

In so doing, he hoped MCA would be able to serve not only its constituents, but also as a check-and-balance for the PH government.

“This way, the Opposition coalition may someday become again a force to be reckoned with,” Liow said.