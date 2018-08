A man looks at an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 10 — Tokyo stocks closed lower today as investors held off on buying before holidays and awaited the outcome of US-Japan trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.33 per cent or 300.31 points to 22,298.08 while the broader Topix index lost 1.15 per cent or 20.00 points to 1,720.16. — AFP