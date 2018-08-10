Rapper Joe Flizzow to participate in rap concert despite father's passing (VIDEO)

Flizzow’s father Ishak Nengah, a known television personality and emcee, passed away on Monday. — Picture via Malaysia Tatler

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Grappling with grief after the recent demise of his father, rapper Joe Flizzow finally decided to participate in the much-anticipated rap showcase 16 Baris to be held in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday.

In a video titled ‘Love and light.’ uploaded on his Twitter last night, Flizzow dedicated his decision to his late father Ishak Nengah, a known television personality and emcee who passed away on Monday due to complications caused by nose cancer which he had been battling since 2011.

Malay Mail had reported Flizzow's mother Aishah Ali as saying her husband's death had been a great shock for the family.

In the video last night, Flizzow said: “These last few days have been difficult and testing, for myself and my family.”

Through a recent interview with Malay Mail, fellow rapper SonaOne said Nengah had been one of the rapper's biggest sources of support, both financially and emotionally, in pursuit of his career.

Flizzow said he was reminded of his father’s words when debating whether to attend the 16 Baris event.

“My father taught me a lot of things in life, and amongst the things that he taught me is, if you have made a commitment, and if people rely on you, you should always honour your word and your promise.

“He was my favourite emcee, and in my father’s spirit, I’ve decided to be with you guys this Saturday to host 16 Baris and to hopefully make this event a success.”

He ended the video with a heartfelt reach-out to his followers, asking for support and strength in order to “create history” during the 16 Baris event.

“I ask for help, (for) everyone to give me the support and strength to make this show a success and God willing, we will create history this Saturday," he said.