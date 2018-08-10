More features for newly launched Mazda CX-3

New Mazda CX-3 launched at the Jelutong showroom in George Town.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Mazda lovers will be very pleased with the new Mazda CX-3, just launched last night at Mazda’s latest 3S outlet at Jelutong, Penang. The CX-3 was launched simultaneously alongside the new Mazda 6 at the same venue last night (see our other story in Malay Mail).

The Mazda CX-3 which was first launched here in 2015, gets its first update today, retuned and refined to deliver greater elegance, better driving performance and efficiency.

Since its debut, the Mazda CX-3 has won many accolades, including the 2015 Red Dot Design Awards, the 2016 and 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick. The 2016 World Car Design of the Year Finalist, the 2016 Asean Crossover Car of the Year.

The CX-3 has been the pick of the more individualistic type of buyer who is looking for something out of the ordinary, and leans more towards the aesthetics and driving characteristics rather than price and size.

The new 2018 Mazda CX-3 has been refreshed with subtle exterior changes (admittedly it is hard to make such a great looking vehicle look any better). These include a new front grille design with double chrome slats, and new rear LED taillights, to go with the front LED headlamps, and new rims for the 18-inch wheels.

View of the CX-3 interior.

Inside, the Mazda CX-3 gets an updated dashboard, new red accents on the air-conditioning vents and an electronic parking brake. This allows for a new centre console with built-in cup holders, armrest and additional storage space.

Not visible to the user but something that can be felt and heard would be the improvements to Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH). This was achieved with the use of additional sound-deadening materials, thicker door panels, outer glass panels, outer glass and headliner door seals.

This move is similar to the NVH exercises carried out for the 2018 Mazda 6 range as well. The overall result is a more refined and quieter cabin, all seemingly part of a brand upgrade for Mazda.

Similarly, a retuning was carried out in the driving dynamics department — the suspension has been re-worked for a smoother ride, and the power steering and chassis has been re-calibrated for swifter response and a more enjoyable Jinba Ittai driving experience.

As an added bonus, the new CX-3 comes with the latest Mazda G Vectoring Control (GVC) technology which is explained in our other article on the Mazda 6.

The 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine is a carry-over from the previous model, and although it is the same built as the 2.0 L engine in the Mazda 3 and the Mazda 6, it is tuned slightly differently to adapt to usage in a SUV. For the record, it is a DOHC unit, with 16-valves and besides variable valve timing, it also runs direct injection.

Mated to the engine is a 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission that features transmission “lock-up” from as low as 8 kph and onwards — the effect is minimal transmission “slip,” and as a result, the driving feel is superb, besides which fuel efficiency is improved.

The transmission also features manual shift and Sport mode, again improving the Jinba Ittai experience. As an aside, the basic transmission programme for the automatic transmission “controls” the rate of acceleration when the driver puts his or her foot down; this is to provide a “linear” acceleration throughout the power range, which provides a smooth and secure feel, in addition to which fuel consumption is improved.

Mazda Jelutong 3S Centre Showroom 1 in George Town.

However, when Sport mode is activated, the acceleration control is removed, allowing the engine to naturally accelerate as fast as possible, again providing more fun to the driver who needs to use that additional power.

In the safety department, the Mazda CX-3’s list is as comprehensive as the more expensive continental designs. The latest Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE dynamic safety features such as Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are standard equipment in the CX-3. BSM helps to detect and alert drivers to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot areas on both sides of the vehicle, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is very useful when reversing out of tight areas with poor sideways visibility — RCTA warns of vehicles approaching the vehicle from either side when the CX-3 is reversing.

The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is available as a CBU in six colours: Soul Red, Crystal, Ceramic Metallic, Machine Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black Mica and Snowflake White Pearl.

Selling price is RM121,134.00 (OTR without insurance).