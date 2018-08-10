Ex-Treasury sec-gen lodges MACC report on ‘missing’ GST funds

Irwan said that the GST refunds were placed in the federal government’s consolidated funds account during the previous Barisan Nasional administration. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah filed today a corruption complaint on the alleged disappearance of RM18 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, which he insisted are not missing.

The Star Online quoted Irwan as saying that the GST refunds were placed in the federal government’s consolidated funds account during the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“I made the report because I want the truth,” he was quoted as saying at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here.

Irwan said yesterday that based on the Royal Customs Department’s request, all GST proceeds were placed in the consolidated fund before they were channelled to the trust fund to repay GST claims.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng claimed in the Dewan Rakyat Wednesday that about RM18 billion was missing from the RM19.4 billion in GST refunds from April 2015 to May 31 this year.