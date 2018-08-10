‘Brave’ Mujahid defended Islam by removing LGBT portraits, Perak Mufti says

Earlier this week, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa admitted that he had ordered the removal of portraits depicting transgender activist Nisha Ayub and gay rights advocate Pang Khee Teik at the festival. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 10 — Perak mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria has praised Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa for ordering the removal of the portraits of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists from the George Town Festival.

In a statement issued today, Harussani commended the minister in the prime minister’s department in charge of religious affairs and that he fully supported the move.

“Congratulations and well done to the Menteri Agama(Minister who oversees Islamic Affairs) for being brave enough to state the truth, and indirectly defend the credibility of the Islamic institution,” Harussani said.

“LGBT is an act which is mungkar (defying God’s laws) and it has been forbidden by Allah whether it is done openly or privately.”

“LGBT is also a condemnable act which contravenes the rights of a person, because it denies the rights of a relationship through a marriage that is legal and recognised by Islamic law.”

Harussani also said the act of promoting LGBT icons in public was an effort to encourage and recognise the ‘forbidden’ act.

Earlier this week, Mujahid admitted that he had ordered the removal of portraits depicting transgender activist Nisha Ayub and gay rights advocate Pang Khee Teik at the festival.

He said the portraits were “promoting LGBT activities”, adding that it was not in line with Pakatan Harapan’s policies.

Nisha is a transgender activist who has won many awards for her work including the US Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award in 2016 while Pang is the co-founder of Seksualiti Merdeka ― an annual human rights festival.

The decision to take down the portraits has been met with intense opposition from several quarters, including activists Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, Siti Kasim, and DAP’s Klang MP Charles Santiago.