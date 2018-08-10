Cops seize syabu worth RM10,000 in Bau

Police say two women, one in her 20s and believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend and the other, in her 40s and believed to be the suspect’s mother, were detained. — IStock.com pic via AFP

BAU, Aug 10 — Police have uncovered a tactic by a businessman who set up various businesses as a front for his drug trafficking activities with the seizure of RM10,000 worth of syabu at his house Kampung Segong here two days.

Bau District police chief DSP Mohd Sabri Zainol said the suspect, in his 20s and owns a fish pond, retail shop and a car workshop, was however not home when police raided the premises.

He said during the raid, conducted following a tip-off and intelligence work, police found crystal-like substance weighing 50.81 gram, believed to be syabu.

Two women, one in her 20s and believed to be the suspect’s girlfriend and the other, in her 40s and believed to be the suspect’s mother, were detained, he told a media conference here today.

He said police also seized two cars, a gold chain, a silver chain, three watches, a ring and RM1,000 for investigation in the case, made under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama