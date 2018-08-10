Paul Scholes says United’s winning formula ruined by Mourinho’s ‘unnecessary changes’

Paul Scholes feels Manchester United have a long way to go before they win another EPL title. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Manchester United great Paul Scholes said Jose Mourinho has made too many unnecessary changes at Old Trafford which has led to a philosophy which has so far failed.

The midfielder who amassed a total of 718 appearances for the club questioned the Portuguese manager’s idea of a ‘new-look’ for United, saying former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has already left the club with a perfect recipe for success.

“Sir Alex has already set a winning formula throughout his time at the club, and for some reason, we brought in managers who were trying to change that.

“There was never a need to change what Man United do — the formula is there and there was never a need of a new philosophy,” the 43-year-old told Malay Mail at Resorts World Genting last month.

Scholes said the club has undoubtedly brought in talented managers, but they still lack the edge when it matters the most.

“We have brought in great managers without a doubt but let’s take Mourinho for example.

“Will his style of play bring us an EPL (English Premier League) title? I hope so. Will it entertain the fans? No.”

The two-time Champions League winner added: “At this point I’d just say we need to win. As a Man United fan, winning is the most important thing.”

Ferguson announced his retirement at the end of the 2012/2013 season and since then three new faces have arrived — David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho.

Mourinho’s Red Devils kickoff their campaign against Leicester City tomorrow. — Picture from Reuters

United have only won three trophies since, the Europa League, Fa Cup, League Cup.

Despite fans celebrating the club’s best EPL finish in five years last season — finishing runners up to neighbours Man City — Scholes said that it meant nothing to him.

“They finished second which was great, but not winning anything at Man United is a major disappointment. The style of play under Mourinho has not been easy to watch but he’ll always say I don’t care what style but we finished second in the league.

“But you don’t win anything with second and with Liverpool and Man City looking stronger than ever, I worry for them,” he said.

Despite being critical of the club, Scholes is hoping the Red Devils get their campaign off to a perfect start when they face Leicester City at 3am tomorrow.

“I expect a better United than last season. I don’t know their identity right now, I don’t know how they can dig deep and turn a losing position to victory and they style that they’ll come out with.

“Mourinho has all the resources available to him to make this team a winning team again and to start playing better football, but I still think they’ve got a long way more to go.”