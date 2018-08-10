Amid portrait row, minister to meet LGBT activist to ‘harmonise’ situation

On Wednesday, Nisha Ayub’s portrait along with fellow LGBT activist Pang Khee Teik was removed from a photography exhibition at the George Town Festival 2018. — Pictures courtesy of social media

KUALA LUMPUR, August 10 — Minister of Religious Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa will meet the one of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists whose portrait was taken down from a festival exhibition.

It has been confirmed that the meeting will take place with transgender rights activist Nisha Ayub at 6pm today, at the lobby of Block A of the Putrajaya Islamic Complex.

“The meeting is to harmonise the situation, in line with the principle of Rahmatan Lil’alamin (blessings upon all creation) which remains the core in administering to the Islamic affairs in the country,” said Muhamad Haidir Zainuddin from the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

Mujahid later confirmed while at Parliament that he instructed the portraits be removed as it was considered to be promoting LGBT activities, adding it is not in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s policies.