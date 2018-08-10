Stats Dept: Construction sector records RM35.6b in value in second quarter of 2018

The Statistics Department said the construction sector's performance was driven by the positive growth in the civil engineering and special trade activities sub-sectors, which grew by 23.6 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian construction sector recorded RM35.6 billion worth of construction works in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), a moderate 5.3 per cent year-on-year growth, said the Statistics Department.

In a statement today, it said the sector’s performance was driven by the positive growth in the civil engineering and special trade activities sub-sectors, which grew by 23.6 per cent and 12.6 per cent, respectively.

“However, the residential buildings and non-residential sub-sector growth declined to 7.6 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively,” said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

During the second quarter, the civil engineering sub-sector continued to dominate the construction sector with a 41.7 per cent share of construction works, followed by non-residential buildings (28.2 per cent), residential buildings (25 per cent) and special trades activities (5.1 per cent).

The department also stated that the private sector continued to lead construction activities, accounting for 56.4 per cent (RM20.1 billion) of works compared with the public sector’s share of 43.6 per cent (RM15.5 billion). — Bernama