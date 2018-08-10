Perak mulls independent body to conduct rolling checks on govt projects

Howard Lee Chuan How says the body would continually check on the progress of a certain project, as opposed to auditing the project after it had been completed. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 10 — The Perak government plans to set up a special body that will carry out rolling progress checks on ongoing government projects.

The body, as per the state’s initial plans, could consist of state assemblymen and technical experts who would verify and monitor the progress and work done on state projects.

This comes after the state lifted the lid on alleged fraudulent activities at the state-owned Amanjaya Careers Centre (PeKA) that could have involved hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

State youth and sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How told Malay Mail that the body would continually check on the progress of a certain project, as opposed to auditing the project after it had been completed.

If implemented, Lee said it would be a key institutional reform brought in by the new government.

“We knew there was a need for this, but we were surprised that something like this didn’t already exist,” he said in a recent sit-down with Malay Mail.

“There needs to be a body that conducts rolling, dynamic checks. They would look at a project and say that something needs to be done by a certain time to remain on schedule.”

Lee explained that the concept was different from the checks carried out by agencies like the National or Perak state audit departments.

“The Audit department can check after work is completed or not completed in a certain time frame. The body we are mulling will be looking forward instead of looking back. It should be a microscope instead of a telescope,” he said.

“This will be an addition that allows us to ensure that things we promise will be carried out. And, if and when they are carried out, we will be able to check on their progress.”

At the moment, Lee said there was no specific body responsible for monitoring ongoing work for government projects.

“For example, the Economic Planning Unit wears a lot of hats. They are supposed to be the planner, they dole out the money, and they do the checking up. But there is a difference between financial auditing and works auditing.”

“You can’t have an implementation body verifying the implementation. That is why we are looking at setting up a separate body.”

At the moment, Lee said it was too early to project a possible timeline for the move, but stressed that this was something he took seriously.

This, he said, had been accelerated by the state’s investigations into PeKA’s dealings.

After embarking on an internal audit of the centre, the state gathered enough evidence to allege that a consultant company hired by PeKA knowingly misled the centre’s board of directors by providing false information on several issues, including the number of yearly job placements in Perak.

The director of the company made a presentation to the board of directors, saying that they achieved 6,000 placements yearly in Perak.

But after an internal audit, the number was found to be actually around 100 placements.

The company also allegedly shirked payments of Employee Provident Fund contributions, Telekom Malaysia (TM) bills and rental on its office in the Amanjaya Terminal here — which ran into hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

After the Perak government lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the commission’s initial findings found that the company made RM 9.18 million in claims over a five-year period.

A former PeKA director, who also owns the consultancy company at the centre of the allegations, was detained by the MACC last week.