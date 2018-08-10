LGBT activism like championing ‘animal rights’, Penang mufti claims

Penang Mufti Datuk Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said supporters of the LGBT movement had a skewed understanding of freedom. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Penang mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor says lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) activism is just like championing “animal rights.”

Speaking to Sinar Harian about the recent removal of activists’ portraits from the George Town Festival, Wan Salim said supporters of the LGBT movement had a skewed understanding of freedom.

“What they are really fighting for is animal rights, because the freedom of humans must be bound by religion and customs,” he reportedly said.

“Let artistic endeavours contribute to personal growth and nation-building, and let us not encourage deviant and immoral art that can bring our race and nation to the ground.”

Wan Salim added that the Penang government should not cave in to pressure from parties asking for the portraits to be reinstated at the exhibition.

Minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa admitted to ordering the removal of portraits depicting transgender activist Nisha Ayub and gay rights advocate Pang Khee Teik, citing that the portraits were ‘promoting LGBT activities’ and that it was not in line with Pakatan Harapan’s policies.

On social media, Nisha expressed concerns over Mujahid’s decision.

“They talk about rights as a citizen of Malaysia but yet they are denying people like me to even express our love to our own country. What is happening to our New Malaysia?” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Pang rebutted Mujahid’s reasoning for removing the portraits from the festival.

“Perhaps if you talk to us you will understand that the LGBT activity we’re promoting here is simply to love our country in spite of the hate,” he wrote on Facebook.

“You may choose to be blind to us but our love will render us visible to those who see with their hearts.”