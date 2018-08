A floor trader monitors share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong November 17, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 10 — Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session today, putting the benchmark index on course for its first loss this week as profit-takers moved in, while traders remain on edge over the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.46 per cent, or 132.92 points, to 28,474.38. — AFP