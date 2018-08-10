Doctor discharged, acquitted over death of Zahid’s son in law

Ting had administered anaesthetics to Syed Alman in a dental operation gone wrong at the Imperial Dental Specialist Centre in Bangsar two years ago. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ting Teck Chin was acquitted and discharged by a Sessions Court here for causing the death of Datuk Syed Alman Syed Alwi two years ago, The Star Online reported.

Syed Alman was the son-in-law of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Judge Zaman Mohd Noor, who read out the decision, said that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Ting.

Ting was charged with causing the death of Syed Alman on June 1, 2016 and was accused under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code, of homicide not amounting to murder.

Ting, who was not a dentist, administered anaesthetics to Syed Alman in a dental operation gone wrong, and had earlier pleaded not guilty.

He allegedly committed the offence between 6pm and 9.05pm at the Imperial Dental Specialist Centre in Jalan Telawi, Bangsar Baru here.

The judge said based on existing guidelines, anyone who was not an anaesthetist could administer sedation up till a moderate level.

“Hence, I acquit and discharge the accused without defence being called,” the judge was quoted as saying.

25 prosecution witnesses were called to testify in the trial which began early last year.

The Star reported that Syed Alman, 44, fell unconscious while undergoing surgery at the centre.

He was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Met after the decision, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar said he would seek further instructions on whether to file an appeal.

Ting was represented by Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Dev Kumaraendran.