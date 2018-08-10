Groups hold another protest against Penang Transport Master Plan

Khoo said the state should focus on providing a comprehensive public transport system instead of building highways. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Several non-governmental organisations (NGO) held another protest against the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) today outside the state legislative assembly.

The groups, consisting of various residents associations and the Penang Forum want the PTMP to be reviewed.

A Penang Forum representative, Khoo Salma said the state government did not give full details of the PTMP and its component, the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) project.

“If we look at the Environmental Impact Assessment, there were no details on the feeder roads to PIL1, we want to know the details and where it will affect,” she said.

The groups held up placards with words like “No Bitter PIL1” and “Review PTMP” while chanting “SRS stay away, No way highway, PIL go away, review PTMP”.

The groups gathered outside the gates at about 9.15am and dispersed about 30 minutes later.

Khoo said they will not let the state government implement the project which she claimed will benefit only the contractor, SRS Consortium.

She said the state should be focusing on providing a comprehensive public transport system instead of building highways to move private cars.

She also called on the state government to reveal all of the clauses in the PTMP contract with SRS Consortium.

“We want more transparency on this project, this is a RM46 billion project, the state government must be more transparent about this,” she said.

The groups also held up placards pointing out similarities between PTMP and the cancelled Penang Outer Ring Road (PORR) which was proposed by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government.

The same group held a similar protest calling for the PIL1 to be scrapped and the PTMP to be reviewed on Monday outside the state legislative assembly.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has responded numerous times that the state government will consider all feedback from the public regarding PIL1 as it is yet to be approved.

He said PIL1 was a proposed alignment that can still be amended to minimise the effects on the people.

The PTMP is the state government’s ambitious public transport plan that included highways and LRT lines to resolve the state’s worsening traffic woes.

The RM7.5 billion PIL1 project is a proposed highway to connect the north of the island to the south side of the island by cutting through hills including in Penang Hill and Paya Terubong, while a cable-stayed bridge is proposed to cross over Youth Park, a popular recreational park on the island.