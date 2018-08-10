Chinese state TV: China has many means to counteract US tariffs

A 100 yuan banknote is placed beside a US 100 dollar banknote in this June 20, 2010 file picture illustration taken in Taipei. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 — China’s state broadcaster CCTV said yesterday China must counteract tariffs implemented by the United States and that Beijing had the confidence to protect its own interests as well as the means to do so.

Its comments came after China slapped additional tariffs of 25 per cent on US$16 billion (RM65.20 billion) worth of US imports of fuel and steel products late on Wednesday. That was in retaliation against US plans to begin collecting 25 per cent extra in tariffs on US$16 billion of Chinese goods from August 23. — Reuters