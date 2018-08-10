Samsung switches gears with their brand new Galaxy Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch is seen displayed during a Samsung product launch event in New York August 9, 2018. — Reuters pix

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Samsung didn’t just launch a powerful top-of-the-line flagship smartphone today. The South Korean electronics giant also launched a brand new smartwatch and it’s called the Galaxy Watch. It’s not a Gear S-whatever, it’s simply called the Galaxy Watch and I kinda like that.

Of course, that’s not the only thing that’s cool about it.

Despite the name change, the brand new Galaxy Watch looks a lot like Samsung’s Gear S line of smartwatches. It continues the device’s aesthetic so it looks a lot more like a regular watch than a smartwatch.

Samsung also kept the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch, which I’ve always thought was one of the best ways to navigate a smartwatch’s interface. There are two different sizes (42mm and 46mm) and three different colours (Rose Gold, Silver, Midnight Black). There are also a bunch of different straps that you can choose from.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch is seen displayed during a product launch event in New York August 9, 2018.

Up front, you’ve got either a 1.3-inch (46mm) or a 1.2-inch (42mm) Super AMOLED display with Corning’s Gorilla DX+ glass along with military grade durability. It’s also water resistant to up to 50m, so it’s swim proof.

Inside, it’s powered by an Exynos 9110 dual-core processor and it runs on Tizen 4.0 software. However, the most interesting thing about the device is that Samsung says you can use this watch for “several days” with a single charge. The Galaxy Watch also comes in an LTE variant so you can use it without being tethered to your smartphone.

As usual, the device will be able to track health metrics through a built in heartrate monitor, and it will be able to coach you and prompt you to relax if your heart starts racing.

So far, there’s no word on when or if this smartwatch will make it to Malaysia but we will keep you posted when we learn more. — SoyaCincau