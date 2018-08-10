Malaysia targets seven gold medals in Asian Games

Our national athletes are gunning for seven gold medals at the Asian Games, Syed Saddiq said. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — Malaysia is aiming for seven gold medals in the upcoming Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today.

“As we are all aware, we obtained five gold medals in the 2014 Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea.”

“For this year, we are aiming for seven gold medals but if luck is on our side and God willing we hope to obtain a total of 11 gold medals,” he said after the Jalur Gemilang handover ceremony to the Malaysian Contingent at the Prime Minister’s Office.

MORE TO COME