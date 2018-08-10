Umno will take over government after mid-term, Annuar claims

Annuar said the party was open to engagement with the four parties that make up the PH coalition including PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Umno will regain federal power before the 15th general election, party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa claimed.

Annuar told news portal The Malaysian Insight (TMI) that he believed Pakatan Harapan (PH) would lose the government before its five-year term ends because of its performance so far over three months.

“We are not thinking about the GE (general election), we are thinking about taking over the government after mid-term.

“Five years is too far away. We are not thinking of GE15, but of taking it midway. (It is) very, very possible,” Annuar was quoted saying.

He also said that the party was willing to work with any party including DAP.

He said the party was open to engagement with the four parties that make up the PH coalition including PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu.

He said the door to cooperation with DAP was open if the party agreed to meet Umno’s demands of protecting Malay rights that he claimed were enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“We consider ourselves as the custodians of the constitution. The things that appear in the constitution are part and parcel of our struggle. If DAP can agree to that, we can work with DAP,” Annuar was quoted saying.

He also said that Umno was looking at ways to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

Annuar told TMI that Barisan Nasional (BN) — which now only comprises Umno, MCA and MIC after other component parties quit the coalition — would be “suspended” temporarily so they could consider working with other parties.

“We have decided that component parties must take care of themselves for the time being,” he said.