Six of the best ‘char kuay teow’ stalls in the Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — Foodies all seem to agree that the best char kuay teow comes from Penang.
But do you have to make a trip up north every time you hanker for a plate of these noodles?
Our love for char kuay teow prompted us to hunt for places right here in the Klang Valley and here is our list:
Taman Melawis Char Kuay Teow
Lintang Gangsa, Taman Melawis, 41100 Klang.
Opening Hours: 11am-5pm, Closed on Sundays
Contact: 016-288 0530
Price: RM4.30 onwards
If you live in Klang, this is your go-to place for char kuay teow; this version is darker and “wetter” with generous amounts of cockles. Ask for a fried egg on the side.
Robert’s Char Kuey Teow Stall @ Golden Kim Wah Kopitiam
Jalan SS 20/10, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya.
Opening Hours: Daily, 7am-3pm
Price: RM7.50 onwards
Also a household name, Robert’s Penang-style char kuay teow is the real deal.
Every plate comes with thin slices of lap cheong!
Lau Wan Char Kuey Teow @ Medan Selera Wawasan
No. 13, Selera Wawasan, Jalan SS3/33, Taman Universiti, 47300 Petaling Jaya.
Opening Hours: 5pm-10pm, Closed on Tuesdays
Contact: 012-661 4907; 016-272 5122
Price: RM6 (Small); RM7 (Large)
Their Penang-style char kuay teow is pork-free and served with a unique homemade sauce. A steal for the price.
Aunty Gemuk Char Kuay Teow @ Restoran Jamal Mohamed
Restoran Jamal Mohamed, 24, Jalan SS5A/9, Kelana Jaya. (Opposite Wisma FAM)
Opening Hours: Daily, 7.30am-7.30pm
Price: RM6 (Small); RM6.50 (Large)
Also pork-free, Aunty Gemuk (which also refers to the cook herself) is a household name when it comes to char kuay teow in this part of Petaling Jaya. You won’t regret eating it.
Jalan Batai Char Kuay Teow @ Jalan Gelugor
Jalan Gelugor Food Court, Kawasan 17, 41150 Klang.
Opening Hours: 8am-5pm on weekdays; 8am-8pm on weekends
Contact: 016-949 8042; 014-6218 042
Facebook page: Char Kuey Teow Jalan Batai at Klang
Price: RM6 onwards
One bite of this char kuay teow and you will understand why it is famous. Must try.
Restaurant O&S Penang Char Kuay Teow @ Paramount Garden
39, Jalan 20/14, Paramount Garden, 46300 Petaling Jaya.
Opening Hours: Daily, 6.30am-3pm
Contact 016-361 8383
Price: RM6.50 (with chicken egg); RM7.50 (with duck egg)
A plate of flat noodles cooked with sufficient “wok hei” and topped with cockles and fresh prawns. Enough said.