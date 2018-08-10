US sanctions slam Russian ruble, Turkey’s lira tumbles

File photo of US dollar, euro and Swiss franc banknotes displayed in a bank in Budapest August 8, 2011. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 10 — New US sanctions against Moscow drove down Russia’s ruble, while worries that Turkey was sliding into a full-blown economic crisis battered the lira yesterday, but global equity markets largely shrugged off the turmoil to edge higher.

The Russian ruble slid 1 per cent after Washington said it would impose fresh sanctions because it had determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain, which the Kremlin denies.

The ruble slid to its lowest since late 2016, hitting 66.7099 rubles to the dollar, leaving it after a second day of declines more than 4 per cent weaker than it had been late on Tuesday.

Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar, weakening 4 per cent in 24 hours after meetings in Washington looked to have made little progress in mending a row over Ankara’s jailing of an American pastor.

“Politics continues to wreak short-term havoc in global FX markets,” said Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at Dutch bank ING.

“We’re questioning whether any currency is truly safe.”

MSCI’s all-country world stock index fell 0.22 per cent after trading flat for most of the session.

European shares earlier in the session were lower but later pared most losses. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares closed up 0.02 per cent, as did the blue-chip EURO STOXX 50.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index edged lower but remained about half a per centage point from breaching an all-time high that was set in January, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was about a quarter of a per cent away from a record peak.

With the second-quarter US earnings season mostly over, investors have turned their attention from solid economic growth and corporate profits to other risks, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The latter half of August into September is notoriously volatile and associated with potential market hiccups, he said.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see the market struggle to move much higher from here, even if we do breach the all-time highs, until we get around to the next earnings seasons,” Arone said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.52 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 25,509.23. The S&P 500 lost 4.12 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,853.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.46 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 7,891.78.

Emerging market securities were mostly weaker as the lira and ruble tumbled, but analysts didn’t see the sell-off in Latin American and other currencies as an asset-class spillover.

“I don’t necessarily see this as the start of something broader. But yes, today what seemed to be a few pockets of weakness has spread across the board,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

“The reason I don’t expect EM to start rolling over is investor concerns from a few months ago have abated a bit,” he said.

Oil prices were down slightly as the escalating China-US trade dispute cast doubt on the outlook for crude demand.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents to settle at US$72.07 (RM293.69) a barrel and US crude futures settled down 13 cents at US$66.81 a barrel.

US gold futures for December delivery settled down US$1.10 at US$1,219.90 per ounce.

The dollar rose against most major currencies as investors bet global trade tensions and a robust US economy would continue to support the currency.

The dollar index rose 0.56 per cent, with the euro down 0.7 per cent to US$1.1529. The Japanese yen weakened 0.07 per cent versus the greenback to 111.07 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.9276 per cent. — Reuters