Japan economy returns to black after first dip in two years

TOKYO, Aug 10 — Japan’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter following its first contraction in two years, official figures showed this morning, but fears of US trade wars clouded the outlook.

The world’s third-largest economy grew 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, compared with a 0.2-per cent decline in January-March, the Cabinet Office said.

The figure -- annualised at 1.9 per cent -- was better than market consensus of 0.3 per cent growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Private consumption, which accounts for some 60 per cent of Japan’s GDP, rose 0.7 per cent, recovering from a 0.2-per cent decline in the first quarter.

The data represented a quick turnaround after a series of eight consecutive quarters of growth ended in January-March, interrupting a winning streak not seen since the heady days of Japan’s “miracle” boom of the 1980s.

But analysts warned US-led trade wars could be a major risk factor for an economy still struggling to win a long battle against deflation. — AFP