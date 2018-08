A man is reflected on an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 10 — Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower this morning as investors awaited the outcome of US-Japan trade talks while shrugging off solid Japan growth data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.17 per cent or 38.99 points to 22,559.40 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.22 per cent or 3.82 points at 1,736.34. — AFP