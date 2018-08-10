Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Halep outlasts Pavlyuchenkova to reach third round in Montreal

Published 2 hours ago on 10 August 2018

Simona Halep waves to the crowd after she won against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA August 9, 2018. — Picture by Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Simona Halep waves to the crowd after she won against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA August 9, 2018. — Picture by Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MONTREAL, Aug  10 — Top seed Simona Halep grinded out a 7-6(9) 4-6 7-5 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Rogers Cup in Montreal yesterday but will have little time to rest ahead of her third-round clash with Venus Williams.

Halep, whose match began on Wednesday but was halted because of rain with Pavlyuchenkova ahead 4-3, returned to close out a three-hour battle during which she required treatment for what appeared to be blisters on the bottom of her right foot.

The Romanian world number one will have a quick turnaround as she is set to cap the evening session with a battle against seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, who will also not be fully rested after beating Sorana Cirstea 7-6(4) 6-4 in a match that was postponed from Wednesday.

“I’m little bit dead, to be honest. It’s a long time since I played my last match at Wimbledon. I will try to do my best to recover and fight next match,” Halep said in her on-court interview.

“She’s a champion and it’s always difficult to play against her. On hard courts, it’s more difficult. I will try to enjoy it and to have a nice atmosphere again.”

Johanna Konta, who was leading former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-3 3-0 on Wednesday before rain forced an overnight delay, returned to wrap up the match 6-3 6-1.

Up next for the British number one will be a clash with defending champion Elina Svitolina.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the third seed, beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5 to book her spot in the quarter-finals, where she will face Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, a 6-3 7-6(2) winner over German 10th seed Julia Goerges. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports

Up Next

Loading...