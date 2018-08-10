Dollar gains ahead of US inflation data, global stocks mixed

Newly redesigned US$100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 10 — The dollar rose yesterday ahead of a key US inflation report as global stocks finished little changed amid ongoing trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The greenback rose a day before US consumer price index data is released for July, a key marker of the impact on households from some of the pricing pressures cited by companies during earnings season in recent weeks.

The data are watched closely to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates two more times in 2018 as expected.

“Recent economic news, including last Friday’s US payrolls report, reinforced the view that the US economy remains on very solid footing and that the Fed will likely continue to raise US borrowing costs at a steady clip,” said Omer Esiner of Commonwealth FX.

“Another monthly increase in CPI on Friday could be the catalyst that cements expectations for two more dollar-supportive Fed rate hikes this year and sends the US dollar higher.”

Key eurozone equity markets ended the day flat to slightly higher, but London lost ground as the pound strengthened against the euro, potentially undermining the competitiveness of British multinationals.

Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower following a low-key session.

Analysts pointed to lingering unease over trade war tensions after Beijing said Wednesday it would impose 25 per cent tariffs on US$16 billion (RM65.20 billion) of US goods starting August 23, in tandem with Washington’s tariff schedule. The escalating crisis pits the world’s top two economies against each other and concerns about the impact are rippling outward.

“Investors are still wondering how quickly, if at all, the tariffs so far will start to affect companies and then economies,” IG analyst Chris Beauchamp told AFP.

“Market resilience over the past few weeks suggests investors have calmed down for the time being, at least where US equities are concerned.”

Asian stocks largely brushed off China’s tit-for-tat response, with most markets rising yesterday.

Among individual companies, Tesla Motors fell 4.8 per cent after reports the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the electric car maker after chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday announced on Twitter he was considering taking the company private.

The SEC, which had already been gathering information on Tesla’s public pronouncements, added questioning of whether Musk’s claim that he had secured funding for a takeover to the inquiry was meant to be factual, according to the reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key figures at 2100 GMT

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.2 per cent 25,509.23 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 2,853.58 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP less than 0.1 per cent at 7,891.78 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 7,741.77 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.3 per cent at 12,676.11 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 5,502.25 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,494.13 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 22,598.39 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 per cent at 28,607.30 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.8 per cent at 2,794.38 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1529 from US$1.1610 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2826 from US$1.2882

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.09 yen from 110.98 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 21 cents at US$72.07 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 13 cent2 at US$66.81 per barrel. — AFP