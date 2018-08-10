Southampton sign striker Ings on loan

Liverpool's Danny Ings warms up before the match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley January 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 10 — Southampton have signed striker Danny Ings on a season-long loan from Liverpool before a permanent move next year, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 26-year-old Ings played only 14 games in three years at Liverpool after suffering a number of injury problems.

“There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we’re clearly delighted that he chose to join us,” Southampton manager Mark Hughes told the club website.

“We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.

“He’s obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front.”

Ings started his career with Bournemouth before joining Burnley in 2011 and he played one match for England in 2015.

“He didn’t get to play as much as he would have liked at Liverpool, but he has been injury-free for some time now and has a real point to prove,” Hughes said. — Reuters