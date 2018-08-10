See an official image of Tom Hardy as Al Capone in 'Fonzo'

No release date has yet been set for 'Fonzo', starring Tom Hardy. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Director Josh Trank has unveiled one of the first official images of Tom Hardy in his role as Al Capone, Chicago’s most notorious gangster, and promised that the trailer for the film will be released in the next two months.

The transformation is a sight to behold.

Josh Trank, the director at the helm of the Al Capone biopic “Fonzo”, has unveiled an impressive shot of Tom Hardy in the role of the gangster on Twitter:

This isn’t the first photo to have surfaced on social networks. Tom Hardy himself hasn’t held back from sharing images from New Orleans, where shooting for the movie began in April of this year.

Fonzo recounts the life of Al Capone, who, at age 47, fell victim to dementia. As the film unfolds, the past and the present intertwine in the mind of the famous gangster, who was one of the most violent in history.

Al Capone ruled Chicago with an iron hand during Prohibition, in the early 20th century. The merciless gangster was finally convicted of tax fraud in 1931 and imprisoned for eight years before he died at age 48, in 1947.

The cast of brings together Linda Cardellini (Mad Men) in the role of Al Capone’s wife Mae, and Matt Dillon (The House that Jack Built) as Johnny, the gangster’s most faithful friend.

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Kathrine Narducci (The Sopranos) play Doctor Karlock and Rosie, one of Capone’s sisters.

No release date has been disclosed for Fonzo, but the director recently announced on Twitter: “Enjoy the trailer in two months. weirdos”, which has given fans something to look forward to.

Tom Hardy will also star opposite Michelle Williams in the next Marvel Comics film Venom, which is due to release on October 5 in the United States. — AFP-Relaxnews