Joel Robuchon's restaurants carry on his legacy around the world

The entrance of Le Salon de Joel Robuchon in Shanghai on August 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — In the wake of the news of the death of the famous French chef, here is a selection of his restaurants around the world, where you can experience the Robuchon magic.

Atelier de Joel Robuchon

In 2003, Joel Robuchon opened two Atelier de Joel Robuchon restaurants in Paris and Tokyo. In the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, customers savor small portions that focus on a main ingredient: foie gras, aubergine, egg, scampi, king crab. The restaurant has two Michelin stars, as does its counterpart in Tokyo (also home to La Table de Joël Robuchon and Le Café de Joël Robuchon). A second Parisian restaurant on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées holds one star.

Today, there are Atelier de Joel Robuchon restaurants in Las Vegas, New York (with a specialist grill), Montréal, London (also home to La Cuisine de Joel Robuchon and the Salon Bar de Joël Robuchon), Bangkok, and Taipei (which also has a Salon de Thé de Joel Robuchon), Hong Kong (also home to Le Jardin de Joel Robuchon and a Salon de Thé de Joel Robuchon) and Shanghai.

Three stars

Joel Robuchon Restaurant, Tokyo (Japan)

Robuchon’s classic dishes are prepared by chef Michael Michaelidis in a very French chateau in the Ebisu neighborhood in the famous Shibuya district.

Robuchon au Dôme, Macau

With an extraordinary view over all of Macau, this sought-after restaurant has won three Michelin stars for nine consecutive years. Under the dome of the Hotel Lisboa, head chef Julien Tongourian works with high-end ingredients — caviar, chanterelles, lobster — and revisits simple dishes like humble Niçoise salad.

Joel Robuchon Restaurant, Las Vegas (United States)

Robuchon created this peaceful haven in the sumptuous Art Deco MGM Mansion, which often attracts celebrity diners. Chef Christophe De Lellis offers frog’s legs, mixed beetroot, poached egg, sea urchins and John Dory.

Two stars

Joel Robuchon Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

Opened in the Hotel Metropole in 2004, this luxurious eatery features Mediterranean versions of Robuchon’s cuisine. Chef Christophe Cussac serves cherry gazpacho, deviled eggs with green beans, and Provençal-style porcini mushrooms.

One star

Yoshi, Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

A testament to the chef’s passion for Japanese food, this is the only Japanese restaurant to bear the Robuchon name. Hidden behind a Japanese garden in the Hotel Metropole, Yoshi is a luxurious interpretation of an authentic sushi bar where guests can watch chef Takéo Yamazaki at work.

The Hotel Metropole is also home to a third Robuchon restaurant, Odyssey, which boasts Greek myth-inspired decor by Karl Lagerfeld. Non-residents can dine in this al fresco space only during the summer months.

Catalan chef Carme Ruscalleda has been given free rein to devise a range of Mediterranean-inspired dishes. — AFP-Relaxnews