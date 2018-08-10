New 2018 Mazda 6 launched

The 2018 Mazda 6 Sedan

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Bermaz Motor launched the new 2018 Mazda 6 in conjunction with the launch of its 3S Centre in Jelutong, Penang. Bringing sophistication and elegance to a new level, the Mazda 6 is refined with significant exterior changes that befits its status as the premium Japanese sedan.

The Mazda 6 gets a bold new front mask with a new grille highlights the depth and wide stance of the car, while new sleek LED headlamps with newly-designed rims. Air vents are incorporated in the redesigned bumpers to improve air flow and better brake cooling by channelling air to the front brakes.

At the rear, the Mazda 6 gets a new chrome finish, a sleek and sharp rear lamp design that emphasises a lower centre of gravity and a more powerful stance. Topping this off is a new tailpipedesign positioned closer to the outer edge of the vehicle.

Inside, there are other refinements, including a wider dashboard design to give it added sophistication. The Mazda Connect infotainment system gets a larger eight-inch display, placed higher for a reduced viewing angle, providing better visibility to the user.

New in the 2018 Mazda 6 is a colour windshield projection Active Driving Display that display driving information to the driver to minimise “eyes-off-the-road” moments.

The front seats have been enhanced to form a natural S-shape that is similar to the shape of the human spine to help improve comfort and reduce fatigue. Front seats have also been widened to increase physical support for both driver and passenger. A USB charging point is available in the rear centre armrest in addition to the standard cup holders.

The Mazda 6 Touring

Vehicle driving dynamics has been worked on by the Mazda engineers — the suspension has been tweaked for better handling characteristics while additional bracing on the already rigid chassis members provide for a more enjoyable Jinba Ittai driving experience. (Jinba Ittai refers to the "oneness" between horse and rider, in particular, how the Japanese archer needs to be as one with his horse so that he can shoot an arrow accurately whilst riding a horse; to do this the archer has to take into consideration the up and down movement of the horse’s body as it moves along).

While on the job, the engineers have also made some NVH improvements — thicker door panels, and outer glass panels, headliner and door seals were worked on and re-designed to provide a more refined experience.

The 2018 Mazda 6 owners will also get to experience Mazda’s latest 360 degree view monitor that shows all sides of the vehicle, a useful tool during parking and reversing manoeuvres. The system utilises four separate cameras to give the driver an accurate picture of the car and its surroundings.

Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE advanced safety technology has been expanded, and is incorporated into the Mazda 6 for 2018 — these technologies help to identify potential risks and minimise damage or injury.

The 2018 Mazda6 has Driving Attention Alert (DAA)* that “learns” the driver’s behaviour at speeds above 65kph and warns the driver if abnormal driving patterns are detected, and Smart City Brake Support Rear (SCBS R) helps to prevent low-speed collision when the driver is reversing.

If the system determines that a collision is unavoidable, the driver will be alerted and brakes will be applied automatically to prevent or reduce the impact of a collision.

The new Mazda 6 will continue to be available as CBU’s (fully imported), and the good news is that there are four variants available.

Inside the new Mazda 6

Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-G 2.0L: This variant will be targeted at the “executive” market, with a high level of trim to turn the hearts of young executives and managers who want a comfortable car for work and priced strategically for easy justification on the part of purchasing managers of corporations.

With 162 horsepower and 213Nm of maximum torque, the 2.0L is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres, making it economical on fuel.

Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-G 2.5L: With a 2.5 litre engine and even higher trim than the 2.0L, customers can select either the Sedan or the more sporty Touring Variant. These two variants develop 192 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and maximum torque is 258Nm at 4,000 rpm. The larger capacity and higher power output make the vehicles more fun to drive.

Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D 2.2L: This variant is the Mazda 6 Sedan, but is equipped with a SKYACTIV Diesel engine of 2.2 litre capacity. Maximum horsepower is tagged at 188 horses, but it being a SKYACTIV diesel, develops a massive 450Nm of torque, available in full from as low as 2,000 rpm.

Rated fuel consumption is also very good, at 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres. This configuration would be an excellent choice for those who clock high mileages, especially for people who travel outstation very often. The SKYACTIV-D engine is extremely quiet, and the high torque would make it extremely nice to drive.

All variants are Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), and are fitted with Mazda’s own SKYACTIV six-speed automatic transmissions, which are known to be one of the best automatic transmissions around, with lock-up clutches that work throughout the speed range, starting form as low as 8 kph.

To the man-in-the-street, this means almost zero transmission slippage, the bane of automatic transmissions, which in turn translates into better fuel efficiency, and of course, more “zoom-zoom” fun to drive. Manual shift and Sports mode is also standard.

In addition, all the variants will have Mazda’s latest G Vectoring Control (GVC) technology, which brings a whole new dimension in terms of driver and passenger comfort. GVC helps in the cornering process by retarding engine rpm and torque momentarily, all without any input form the driver, to allow the car to take turns without undue G forces, thus making both driver and passengers feel more comfortable. At the end of a long drive, the driver and passengers in a car with GVC are likely to be less fatigued, thanks to less head and shoulder movements as a result of G forces.

Seven colours are available: Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray and Titanium Flash.

Retail prices are not available as yet.