The burden of a doctor — Khoo Yoong Khean

AUGUST 10 — Recently, an open letter from a doctor on her opinion of the LGBTQ community made its rounds on social media.

The letter raised days of non-stop discussions in the medical fraternity. This letter is not about the never ending ‘pro or against argument’ but one sentence that many doctors who contributed to the discussions really hit me was “I am against LGBT but I will treat them to my best ability”.

By saying this, they seemingly think their opinions are justified and their duties as doctor are fulfilled. I strongly disagree. I do not believe a doctor can treat to his/her best ability if they have a preconceived opinion of a patient. Some claim that it is not a form of discrimination if they dutifully treat the patient. I do not only think that it is discrimination, I also think that the doctor has failed his/her duty as well.

‘To treat to my best ability’ is something doctors take lightly or do not consider the impact of those words. Those years in medical school taught us the basic principles of being a doctor; to diagnose and treat a disease but anybody can learn the science of medicine.

These days, a computer algorithm might even be more accurate in diagnosing and suggesting a treatment for a patient. In truth, it is not hard to be a competent doctor but the true duty of a doctor is more than just diagnosing and treating. It is healing. And that is the art of medicine. To approach the patient with kindness, compassion and empathy, regardless of who the patient is.

This is something all doctors must strive to be.

It will not be easy. Many times doctors will be conflicted by their own faith or opinion. I am not saying the faith or opinion is wrong. This isn’t the purpose of this letter. I am saying as doctors, we have to consider more than just ourselves when we treat our patients. We are human too and we have the same flaws. Sometimes we can still be judgemental of a fellow human being.

A criminal perhaps, or someone with different faith, or even as simple as someone who does not agree with our treatment. But as doctors, this is the burden we chose to carry when we decided to put on the white coat. That is why we have the Hippocratic Oath as our guiding principle. Our first and foremost duty is to our patients, this is something that is non-negotiable. How we reconcile our duty as doctors with our faith and opinion is something we will need to struggle in the whole of our careers.

You can treat the disease well but if you cannot find that kindness, that compassion and that empathy to truly understand your patient, whoever he/she may be, then you cannot ‘treat to your best ability’, because your best ability as a doctor is not just to treat the disease. It is to heal the person behind the disease.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.