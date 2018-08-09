Shafie Apdal: Sabah govt assures native people’s rights preserved

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the new state government had created the Sabah Law and Native Affairs Ministry specifically to plan and identify any issues connected to the rights of the Sabah native people. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

TUARAN, Aug 9 ― The Sabah government has given its assurance that it will continue to protect the rights of the native people in the state.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the new state government had created the Sabah Law and Native Affairs Ministry specifically to plan and identify any issues connected to the rights of the Sabah native people.

“We are confident we are capable of defending the rights of the native people in Sabah and that is why under the new government we created the ministry which is aimed at protecting their rights not just over land, religion, customs, culture, but also a lot of other matters.

“The Sabah Law and Native Affairs Ministry is drawing up a new law to resolve the problems of the native people in this state...we will intensify our efforts to defend their rights,” he said at the launch of the World Native People Day celebrations, Sabah level, at Kiulu here today.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and chairman of the celebrations Tan Sri Wences Angang.

On the celebrations, Mohd Shafie said the state government would hold the World Native People Day celebrations at the state level each year.

“I am confident that celebrations like this one is a move to promote the culture, foods, dance, clothers and other products of the native people in the state,” he said. ― Bernama