Kedah seeks federal help in reviewing Kulim Airport project

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government was of the view that Kulim International Airport was a requirement now especially for the cargo service sector. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KULIM, Aug 9 ― The Kedah government will ask the federal government to review the proposed construction of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) which was proposed by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government was of the view that KXP was a requirement now especially for the cargo service sector, apart from fulfilling the needs of the existing industries in Kedah, Penang, northern Perak and Perlis.

“Kedah wants the federal government, especially the Transport Ministry and the Economic Affairs Ministry to review the proposal... and I think that the existing companies and factories in Kulim High Technology Park (KHTP) will surely welcome the proposal,” he said.

Mukhriz was speaking at a press conference after the opening of the new Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd office in KHTP here. It was opened by International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking.

The initial proposal for the KXP construction project costing RM1.6 billion was made by the state government when Mukhriz was Menteri Besar under the BN administration then. ― Bernama