Sabah govt welcomes SST, says chief minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal says SST is a good move to reduce the cost of public development projects in Sabah not only in terms of services but also in reducing the burden of the people. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Aug 9 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal welcomed the reintroduction of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) to replace the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

This, he said, is a good move to reduce the cost of public development projects in Sabah not only in terms of services but also in reducing the burden of the people.

He said this during a press conference after officiating the Sabah state-level World’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Pekan Kiulu Community Hall, today.

Mohd Shafie was commenting on the announcement by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Dewan Rakyat that each state government will enjoy savings of six per cent of the total cost of every public development project once the GST was replaced with SST. ― Bernama



