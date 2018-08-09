US stocks little changed after media industry earnings

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell, August 2, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — Wall Street stocks treaded water early today as second-quarter earnings season moved further into the home stretch with a flurry of media industry reports.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly at 25,587.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 2,858.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 7,901.38.

Stocks markets drifted yesterday, finishing little changed following a meandering session with low trading volumes as investors largely shrugged off the latest exchange of tariffs by the US and China.

Twenty-First Century Fox fell 0.8 per cent after reporting its fourth-quarter earnings surged 85 per cent to US$983 million due to good movie ticket sales and a strong performance in television.

The company hopes to sell key production assets to Disney in the first half of 2019.

Viacom surged 4.6 per cent after fourth-quarter profits translated into US$1.18 a share, topping analyst expectations by 11 cents.

Also in media industry news, Sinclair Broadcast Group fell 4.0 per cent as Tribune Media Company terminated a merger with the company and filed a lawsuit, alleging Sinclair breached their agreement. Tribune rose 2.2 per cent. — AFP