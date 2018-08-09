BAM confident new line-up capable of clinching Asiad medals

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria speaking to reporter after the presentation of the AirAsia-BAM National Youth Badminton League prize at Dewan Datuk Haji Sidek, August 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is confident the national squad has a good chance of winning medals at the 2018 Asian Gams in Indonesia starting from Aug 18 through its new line-up of players.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said its Coaching and Training Committee has decided to retain the top two men’s doubles’ pairs, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin based on their wide experience at international platforms.

“We cannot stress the young pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as it may affect their performance in future.

“I feel our action is right in exposing them to several international tournaments compared to sending them to the Asian Games. Nonetheless, both top pairs have to prove themselves,” he said.

Mohamad Norza told reporters after presenting prizes to winners of the Selangor level AirAsia-BAM National Junior League championship at Selangor Badminton Association Datuk Haji Sidek Hall here today.

The media had earlier reported that Chia-Soh may be considered by BAM for action at the Asian Games after their inspiring performance at the World Championships in Nanjing China recently.

The BAM committee however has replaced Cheam June Wei with former national player Liew Darren for the Asian Games.

Other members of the squad are Leong Jun Hao, Soong Joo Ven, Chan Peng Soon and Goh Soon Huat.

BAM has placed a target of two medals in badminton at the 2018 Asian Games at Senayan Istora in Jakarta from Aug 19 to 28. — Bernama