Musa reveals letter content addressed to Sabah Assembly Speaker

Through his lawyer, Tan Sri Musa Aman (pic) has released the content of his letter dated 30th of July addressed to the Speaker of the Sabah Legislative Assembly. — Bernama file pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 — Tan Sri Musa Aman tonight released the content of his letter dated 30th of July addressed to the Speaker of the Sabah Legislative Assembly as a response to a news report in a mainstream portal media concerning the deadline for him and his son Yamani Hafez to take their respective oaths as members of the Sabah Legislative Assembly and the Federal Parliament respectively.

Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad who is also Musa’s Lead Counsel said his client in the letter had informed the Speaker that he was and has been undergoing a series of medical treatments and tests for which he was hospitalised and where it was unsafe and ruinous to health for him to travel.

According to Tengku Fuad, in the letter Musa also informed the Speaker that he is currently awaiting the results of the numerous medical tests, diagnosis, as well as his future prognosis in respect of his immediate condition in order to determine first, his medical needs and second when it may be safe for him to endure the long flight back to Sabah.

“Specifically, Tan Sri’s doctors must determine the best way in which to plan his future regime of treatment in addition to making plans for his future care once he returns to Sabah.

“The documents in support of Tan Sri’s serious medical condition have been forwarded to the Speaker for his consideration.

“Tan Sri Musa at present, through the advice of his medical doctors, has indicated that he is physically unfit to travel and that any such travel is injurious to his health. Accordingly and in such circumstances, Tan Sri Musa has expressed his deep regret that he may be unable to be physically in Sabah for the purposes of taking his oath in the State Assembly,” Tengku Fuad said in a statement today.

However, Tengku Fuad said his client in the letter had sought from the Honourable Speaker a special dispensation and an extension of time to be sworn in on medical grounds where the absolute discretion to grant the same rests with the Speaker.

Tengku Fuad, said in the letter the Speaker had been made fully aware of Tan Sri Musa’s grave medical condition.

Further, said Tengku Fuad, Tan Sri Musa had given his undertaking to update the Speaker and moreover had offered to extend a full medical report to the Speaker in the event that he requires the same.

“Tan Sri Musa takes this opportunity to thank all well-wishers and everyone who has prayed for him and for his safe and speedy recovery. Tan Sri Musa also assures everyone that he will be returning soon and that he will be and is fit to take up his rightful and lawful position as Chief Minister of Sabah,” Tengku Fuad added. — Bernama