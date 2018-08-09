Vidal Sassoon recruits Chinese teen heartthrob Jackson Yee

Vidal Sassoon appointed Chinese star, Jackson Yee. — Picture courtesy of Vidal Sassoon

BEIJING, Aug 9 — The 17-year-old singer, actor and dancer has been snapped up by the haircare brand to act as its global spokesperson and embody the spirit of its ‘Anti-Flat Hair, Anti-Flat Me’ philosophy.

The is hoping to leverage Yee’s fashion kudos to invigorate its upcoming haircare campaigns. “Young and flexible, bold and fearless, Jackson Yee is experienced in fashion,” a statement from Vidal Sassoon reads. “He is always breaking limits and labels - which perfectly accords with Vidal Sassoon’s spirit - Anti-Flat.”

Yee, who shot to fame in 2013 as a member of the Chinese boy band TFBoys, has enjoyed a successful career as a solo artist, in addition to appearing in films such as Pound of Flesh and the upcoming Shao Nian De Ni. He is also an ambassador for several charities and non profit organizations, including the China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation.

Since being founded by its namesake as a London salon in 1954, the Vidal Sassoon brand has gone on to become synonymous with cutting-edge, influential hairstyles and trends. To that end, Yee, who has been known to get creative with his own beauty look, should fit the bill perfectly. — AFP-Relaxnews