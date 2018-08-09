Brie Larson joins ‘Just Mercy’

Brie Larson will star opposite 'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Michael B. Jordan will be playing opposite Brie Larson in Just Mercy, as the Kong: Skull Island and Room actress has just joined the 2020 death row drama.

She won an Oscar for 2015’s home imprisonment drama Room and helped Warner Bros pull in over US$566 million worldwide through 2017 action movie Kong: Skull Island.

Now Brie Larson, soon to become Captain Marvel for a new wave of Avengers movies (beginning with March 2019’s Captain Marvel), is heading into civil rights drama Just Mercy with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan and Ray lead Jamie Foxx.

The plot, adapted from a memoir by Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will focus on Stevenson’s experience as a young and talented lawyer advocating for justice on behalf of the wrongfully convicted.

Jordan will play the lead role as Stevenson. For the moment, Larson’s role has not been specified. Principal photography is expected to begin September 2018 in Atlanta ahead of an eventual January 2020 release. — AFP-Relaxnews