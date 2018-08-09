After 1MDB exposé, Rewcastle-Brown says flooded with more requests

Clare Rewcastle Brown of Sarawak Report with Malaysiakini CEO, Premesh Chandran speaking on an 1MDB story at Bobo Restaurant, Kuala Lumpur, August 9, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — After breaking the news about the mega scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Clare Rewcastle-Brown said this evening that many have written to her asking if she could break other stories of the same nature.

The Sarawak Report editor said her email box has been flooded with such messages, but she has yet to “crack a bottle of champagne” to celebrate the results of the May 9 polls, ostensibly swayed by her writings.

“Everyday I see an email starting with ‘Dear Claire’ and asking if I could break a story something similar to 1MDB although not to that magnitude,” she said, at a talk about her experience in writing about the 1MDB scandal.

Rewcastle-Brown, however, did not touch on details or gave any examples of the emails she had received from the various readers of Sarawak Report.

She was speaking with Malaysiakini chief executive Premesh Chandran.

Rewcastle-Brown shared her experience and horror stories of writing about the troubled board that involved former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Yes, I had people following me but I tried not to be afraid,” she said to a question from the floor asking if she was threatened before the change of government.

There were several unrelated questions asked like what she thought would happen to Najib now that he has been charged and her thoughts about moving forward.

“In moving forward, I will be launching book call the ‘Sarawak Report’ on the 1MDB scandal,” she said.

The Sarawak-born British journalist had returned to Malaysia in May after learning that her website had been unblocked and her arrest warrant lifted by the new government.