RM3.5m carted away from PMO is Umno’s, Najib says

Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed RM3.5 million lost in an alleged heist was Umno’s funds. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The RM3.5 million in an alleged heist by the Prime Minister’s Office’s security officials on the night of the polls belonged to Umno, Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today.

The former prime minister told Malaysiakini said he could not believe that the money was stolen by those who were supposed to guard the premises.

“I also read in news reports that the authorities acknowledge that this RM3.5 million is Umno election funds that were in my previous office and outside the strong room and safes in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“If the authorities know these are Umno funds, then they will also know that the RM114 million that was seized by the police in the raids at the apartments came from the strong room and safes built by Mahathir in the PMO too,” he was quoted saying, referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The cash was seized after being hurriedly transferred from the PMO to the apartments the day after the elections for eventual transfer to the new Umno president,” he added.

Malaysiakini reported earlier that there has been no report lodged so far with regards to the missing cash, either with the police or the MACC.

Quoting anonymous sources, the report said the 17 officials carted away the money after learning that “BN was losing the election”. It also quoted MACC saying the money was part of Umno’s election war chest.

Yesterday, as many as 17 security personnel of the Prime Minister’s Department have been remanded for five days from today to assist in the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of RM3.5 million in funds meant for the 14th general election.

The source said the MACC also seized cash amounting to RM840,700 and nine motorcycles of various make worth a total of RM90,000.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.